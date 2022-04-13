Zaka Ashraf Recommends Changing PCB Chairman’s Appointment Process

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Zaka Ashraf, has recommended changes to the selection process of the PCB chairman. Ashraf believes that the PCB should adopt the suggestion provided by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan, Ashraf said that it would be in the best interest of the PCB if they adopted a nomination-based election.

“The best operational method is the one which ICC provided us; the Patron was to nominate 2-3 people for the position after going through their credentials and overall ability. The elected board will then select one of those nominations after the election,” stated Ashraf.

His comments come after there is uncertainty regarding Ramiz Raja’s future as the PCB chairman due to the change in regime. Ramiz was appointed as chairman by former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, only under a year ago and it is expected that Ramiz will be replaced with former chairman, Najam Sethi, as new Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, takes charge.

Earlier, Najam Sethi was replaced as the PCB chairman as soon as Imran Khan took charge three and a half years ago. According to Ashraf, the post of PCB chairman should be independent of politics as it causes a lot of disruption in the whole process.