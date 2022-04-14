Wahab Riaz Hopeful That Departmental Cricket is Coming Back

Pakistan’s experienced pacer, Wahab Riaz is hopeful that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will reinstate departmental cricket instead of regional cricket under the directives of the newly formed government.

Wahab believes that departmental cricket was much more beneficial than the current setup of six regional teams. He said that he too is a product of departmental cricket and the previous setup has provided Pakistan with some of the biggest superstars in the game.

The 36-year-old backed departmental cricket as he said that not only is it good for Pakistan cricket but it is also good for the players in the domestic circuit as they are paid by the departments and will have job security.

The shift from departmental cricket to regional cricket was made three years ago. Regional cricket was the brainchild of former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan who believed that it will bring in more competitiveness, garner the interest of the fans, and will provide Pakistan with much more polished players.

While the idea did prove to be fruitful in a number of ways, former and current players including Wahab complained as they suffered financial stress due to the closure of the departmental teams.