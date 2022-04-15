Efforts to Revert Imran Khan’s Decision on Domestic Cricket Structure Pick Pace

It is expected that Pakistan’s domestic structure is set to be revamped once again as the support for reinstating the departmental system instead of the regional system picks pace. Former Board of Governors (BoGs) members of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are the latest to voice their support for the departmental cricket system.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Announces Historic PSL-Like Pakistan Junior League

Nauman Butt, Suleman Talpur, Shakil Sheikh, and Tariq Sarwar released a joint-press statement where they urged the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, to reinstate the departmental cricket immediately. They stated that the domestic cricket under the PTI government was the darkest period in Pakistan cricket and the decision should be reversed immediately.

Earlier, Wahab Riaz also voiced his support to bring back departmental cricket as he believes that the local cricketers have suffered in the regional setup. Wahab said that departmental cricket provided a lot of superstars to Pakistan including himself who is a product of the same system.

ALSO READ Wahab Riaz Hopeful That Departmental Cricket is Coming Back

Former BoG member, Nauman Butt, who had lost his role in the PCB in 2019 after opposing the move to shift to a regional setup, urged the new PM to get Pakistan’s domestic cricket back on track as the entire system is dysfunctional for cricket in the country.

Should PCB reinstate departmental cricket in place of regional cricket? Write down your suggestions below!