Wasim Akram Responds to Unnecessary Criticism by Swimming in a Suit [Video]

Legendary Pakistani pacer, Wasim Akram is very active on the popular social media platform, Instagram, where he regularly uploads images and videos to educate his fans. Wasim took to Instagram yet again, this time to shut down his critics in a hilarious fashion.

The former captain uploaded a video on Instagram where he can be seen in a swimming pool dressed up in a suit. The video was an ode to a previous video of Wasim as he reminded the fans of their unnecessary criticism.

“Last year, I think. I posted a video while swimming in the pool. But, the people criticized me that I am swimming without wearing a shirt. So be happy. I am swimming in a three-piece suit,” Wasim remarked.

Check out the hilarious video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wasim Akram (@wasimakramliveofficial)

Wasim’s hilarious video was appreciated by the fans as the video garnered over 153,000 views and 27,000 likes only on Instagram. The video was shared by various accounts on several other social media platforms as well.