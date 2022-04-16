All You Need to Know About Sindh School Education Scholarship Program 2022-23

Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) has invited applications from class 5 students currently enrolled in schools operated by the School Education and Literacy Department (SELD) in Karachi.

According to details, SEF is offering these scholarships for the academic year 2022-23 under the Sindh School Education Scholarship Program (SSESP).

ALSO READ FBISE Announces Annual Exam Schedule for 9th and 10th

Here is all you need to know about these scholarships.

Benefits

Successful candidates will be able to study from class 6th to 12th at Public School Gadap. In addition to the monthly stipend, these fully-funded scholarships will cover hostel fee, tuition fee, and book cost.

Eligibility

Applicants must be the residents of Karachi East, Karachi West, Karachi South, Karachi Central, Malir, and Korangi districts of the Karachi Division.

They must be studying in class 5 at any school of SELD and must have attended a government school for a minimum of three years, including class 5.

Applicants’ age should not exceed 12 years on the deadline for this program.

Documents Required

Attested photocopies of the following documents are required along with the application form:

School registration card

Form-B

Copy of father’s CNIC

Copy of father’s domicile

School leaving certificate (to be submitted at the time of admission)

Besides, 6 passport size photographs with a blue background are also required.

How to Apply?

Interested students are required to send the filled copies of the application form along with all the required documents to “Public School Gadap, Karachi, 22 km of super highway main Gadap, road Gadap town Karachi” either by hand or courier.

ALSO READ Peshawar Board Announces Annual Exam Date Sheet for 9th and 10th

Selection Criteria

There are 70 seats—50 for boys and 20 for girls—available at Public School Gadap. Students will be required to appear in an entry test before the confirmation of their allotment on these 70 seats, which will be done on a merit basis.

The entry test will include questions from English, General Science, and Urdu/Sindhi and 60% is the minimum passing criteria.

Fee

Interested applicants are required to submit Rs. 600 as an entry test fee. The challan form can be submitted to any branch of Askari Bank. The school copy of the challan form should also be submitted along with the application form and other required documents.

Deadline

6 May, Friday, is the last date to apply for the Sindh School Education Scholarship Program (SSESP) 2022-23 for classes 6 to 12.

The application form and fee challan can be accessed at Public School Gadap’s website.