Shan Masood Has The Highest Ever Score By a Pakistani Batter in County Championship

Pakistan’s left-handed opener, Shah Masood, has made history by registering the highest individual score by a Pakistani opener in County Championship. He achieved the feat against Sussex while representing Derbyshire.

The left-hander, who is in sublime form, scored a monumental 239 runs before he was removed by James Coles with Mohammad Rizwan taking the catch and helping his side in posting a massive 505-run 1st innings total.

Masood, who is playing for the first time in County cricket, has scored 91 and 62 in his first match. This is only his second game while he is the top scorer in the County Championship this season.

According to the stats, With Yesterday’s knock, Shan Masood surpassed former Pakistan legendary batter, Zaheer Abbas who had scored 230 against Kent back in 1976. Younis Ahmad had scored 221 against Nottinghamshire while representing Worcestershire in 1979.

While representing Yorkshire, Pakistani batting great Younis Khan had scored 217 against Hampshire back in 2007. Here are the top five highest scores by Pakistani batters in County Championship.

Player Score Team Against Year Shan Masood 239 Derbyshire Sussex 2022 Zaheer Abbas 230 Gloucestershire Kent 1976 Younis Ahmad 221 Worcestershire Nottinghamshire 1979 Younis Khan 217 Yorkshire Hampshire 2007 Zaheer Abbas 216 Gloucestershire Surrey 1976

It is pertinent to mention that the left-hander has been in superb condition as he displayed magnificent performance in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) where he scored 478 runs at an average of 39.83.

Shan was sent back to the domestic circuit after failing in the Test series against New Zealand in 2020-21 but was recalled to the national squad for the Test series against Australia. He did not get the chance as Imam-ul-Haq performed brilliantly throughout the series.

It is pertinent to mention here that several Pakistani players are playing in the County Championship this summer and are in superb form.