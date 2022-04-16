Sindh Increases House Rent Allowance for All Govt Employees

The Sindh government has decided to increase the house rent allowance of employees of all grades of the provincial departments working in the Sindh Secretariat.

The decision has been taken by Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, on the recommendations of the provincial Finance Department in view of the surging house rents in the province.

According to the official notification issued by the Sindh Finance Department, the house rent allowance for the employees of grades 1 and 2 has been set at Rs. 6,599.

From grades 3 to 6, the house rent allowance has been increased to Rs. 9,644. Employees in grades 7 to 10 will receive Rs. 14,662 as house rent allowance.

House rent allowance of Rs. 21,462 will be provided to employees of grades 11 to 13. From grades 14 to 16, the house rent has been raised to Rs. 27,134.

The house rent allowance for grades 17 and 18 has been fixed at Rs. 35,898. Employees of grade 19 will receive Rs. 46,816, grade 20 Rs. 59,090, grade 21 Rs. 71,107, and grade 22 Rs. 79,230 as house rent allowance.