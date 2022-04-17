Utility Stores POS Systems Back Online After Technical Glitch

A technical glitch experienced at a few Utility Stores POS systems was rectified immediately this Sunday.

Prompt response and rectification measures by the management of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) helped restore the technical problem within a short span of time.

Under the recently deployed Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system by USC, 4000 retail outlets and warehouses nationwide, have been linked digitally to manage inventory in an effective manner, for enhanced customer trust and satisfaction.

It is important to note that due to the massive relief being provided by the Government of Pakistan, there has been an unusual increase in the traffic at Utility Stores. The team is working day and night to ensure maximum relief is provided to customers.

While tendering apologies for the inconvenience suffered by the customers, the USC management has reiterated its commitment to ensuring an uninterrupted supply of essential items and smooth operations through a technology-based solution for its customers. To date, the USC has served more than 8.8 million households during the ongoing Ramzan relief package.