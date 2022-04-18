Careem Joins Forces with NOWPDP for ‘Go Donation’ Car Type

In the spirit of the auspicious month of Ramzan, Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has partnered with the Network Of Organizations Working For People With Disabilities, Pakistan (NOWPDP) to launch a new car type called ‘GO Donation’.

This car type will enable customers to donate PKR 25 to a noble cause with every ride they take. Customers can donate to the cause by selecting GO Donation in their car type when booking a ride where PKR 25 will automatically be added to the total fare.

The initiative offers Careem customers the opportunity to participate in acts of kindness in the holy month of Ramzan by making donations to persons with disabilities.

Customers can also donate their reward points on the Careem app towards a full day of vocational training for a person with disability at NOWPDP.

NOWPDP is a non-profit organization that undertakes extensive initiatives to facilitate equal opportunities and rights for people with various disabilities. Through this campaign, Careem is making a joint effort toward simplifying and improving the lives of these individuals.

Commenting on the partnership, Feroz Jaleel, Country Head, Careem Pakistan, stated, “Ramzan is a month where customers gravitate towards charitable causes. At Careem, we believe in integrating technology for the greater good of society.”

“This partnership with NOWPDP is an embodiment of Careem’s name which means generous and will undoubtedly aid in simplifying and improving the lives of the specially-abled members of our society. We have also taken numerous initiatives to support our Captains as well during the holy month,” he added

Omair Ahmad, Executive Director NOWPDP, stated, “It’s the right of all to be able to begin a journey with hope. That this hope is denied to many due to disability is a societal failure and one that must be addressed.”

“Careem prides itself on its motto of “Moving People” and NOWPDP is endeavoring to ensure that this means “all people”, inclusive of disability, by bringing about change in attitudes. To this end, and in partnership with Careem, we hope to not only move people but also change minds with our collaboration,” he added.

To recognize the work of Captains during the holy month of Ramadan, Careem also announced that it will be matching all tips made on the app across Pakistan throughout this holy month, allowing Captains to receive double the tips.

Customers can tip Captains on the app after the completion of a ride and for food deliveries at order checkout.

Careem has always been at the forefront of coming up with initiatives designed at improving the quality of life for Captains, and has more than 800,000 Captains registered on its platform so far.

Transforming into a Super App, Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from mobility of people to mobility of money and things including food, daily essential deliveries, peer-to-peer credit transfer, and mobile top-ups.