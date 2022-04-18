Google May be Very Close to Launching First-Ever Pixel Smartwatch

Google may be closing in on launching a Pixel Watch running Wear OS 3.1. The wearable device has been a hot topic since 2019 with rumors continuously fueling speculations.

Tipster Evan Blass recently shared an update claiming that the Pixel Rohan’s launch is just around the corner, although specific dates have not yet been announced.

The name ‘Rohan’ has been associated with the first-ever Google smartwatch. However, it is unlikely to bear the moniker upon release. Google may likely change it to a catchier name as a marketing gimmick.

The Pixel Watch is expected to run the latest Wear OS 3.1, introducing only slight improvements to functionalities and aesthetics as compared to the 3.0.

Previous rumors claim that the watch may launch in May, July, or October of this year. The launch in May coincides with the I/O Conference 2022, which is more likely to be a credible launch date.

Rumors also suggest that the device will come with a circular design and high-end ECG monitoring capabilities, in addition to basic health sensors. The watch will offer up to 32GB of internal storage and include a high-end processor. The cost of the device has also not yet been revealed.