New Govt Shelves Plans of 2nd PTV Sports Channel Due to Financial Constraints

The newly formed government has decided to scrap the idea of launching a second PTV Sports channel due to financial constraints. According to sources privy to PTV Network, new government has decided not to pursue the idea due to budgetary issues and the dire financial state of the country.

The news comes as a disappointment for the sports fans in the country who had been hoping to watch their favorite sports on the second PTV channel.

Former Information Minister during the PTI-led government, Fawad Chaudhary, had announced the launch of a second sports channel by the end of 2019 but the project did not come to fruition during their whole tenure. To their credit though, they did manage to transform PTV Sports to High Definition.

Sports fans in the country have been deprived of their favorite sporting events from across the world with PTV Sports one of only three sports broadcasters in the country.

It was expected that the launch of a second PTV sports channel would help share the burden as PTV Sports is mainly focused on cricket, while the second channel would show various other sports including live English Premier League action.

Via Pakistan Football Ultras