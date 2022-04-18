Ufone 4G Offers Free 15GB Data with Latest Samsung Handsets Available at its Service Centers

Ufone 4G has taken on board the premier South Korean technology conglomerate, Samsung, to offer the full range of Samsung handsets for sale at Ufone Service centres nationwide.

Mobile users can now purchase brand new Samsung phones from their nearest service centres; however, Ufone 4G users will get an exclusive proposition far more exciting. Ufone 4G offers 15GB of free internet for 3 months to its customers on purchase of each handset from its service centres.

It merits a mention that the arrangement is an extension of Ufone 4G’s long-term commitment to provide users with a top-notch internet experience at all times. Samsung’s innovative and reliable handsets, coupled with Ufone 4G’s lightning-fast internet, will enhance customers’ user experience manyfold.

The company is further sweetening the pie for its customers by providing free 15 GB of internet for 3 months on the purchase of any Samsung handsets. Ufone 4G customers can now enjoy seamless internet connectivity along with various interesting features offered by Samsung handsets.

The handsets are initially being offered only at Ufone Service Center Jinnah Super, Islamabad, however, they will soon be available at Ufone Service Centres across the country.