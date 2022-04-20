Hyundai Elantra GL1.6 Vs. Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 SE Vs. Kia Stonic EX [Comparison]

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) recently launched Elantra GL 1.6, adding competition to the upper spectrum of Pakistan’s mid-range car market.

The Rs. 4-to-4.5 million price bracket is interesting as it also includes subcompact crossover SUVs. One of the most popular ones around that price is Kia Stonic.

ALSO READ Proton Announces a Price Hike for Just One Car

This article compares the new Hyundai Elantra GL 1.6 with its arch-rival — Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 Special Edition (SE) — and Kia Stonic EX, as it is priced close to both sedans:

Exterior Styling

Elantra

Elantra GL 1.6 looks exactly the same as the GLS 2.0, which is a positive attribute. It features the same wedge-shaped quad-projector headlights with sharp Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), a smart front bumper, and a huge front grille that gives it an imposing look.

The side profile remains smooth and simple. A few distinctive features include side mirrors with integrated turn signals and two-toned alloy rims with a complex design.

The tail-end is also the same, featuring a cutting-edge taillight design accompanied by neat, checkmark-shaped reflectors at the bottom of the bumper. Overall, the 6th generation Hyundai Elantra is a handsome sedan with modern looks.

Corolla

The 11th generation Toyota Corolla has been on sale in Pakistan since 2014. People have become accustomed to its design, which is neither ugly nor beautiful.

It offers a pair of optional LED project headlights (halogen headlights as standard) that include DRLs as well. The front has a sleek chrome grille that allows for a stylish look.

Other than that, the design is fairly simple. On the sides are 16-inch alloy wheels, body-colored door handles, and a clean look overall. The back also has a plain design that adds to the modest look, but the chrome trim piece on the trunk lid and the new taillight design add some style to the rear.

The 11th generation Corolla underwent a second facelift in Pakistan. The latest facelift or the ‘X’ trim has sportier-looking bumpers, but the overall design is the same. Conclusively, Corolla’s design is simple, inoffensive, and easy to get along with.

Stonic

Being a modern subcompact crossover SUV, Kia Stonic EX appeals to more people than Corolla and Elantra with its playful looks. Its front fascia features a projector headlight with a DRL strip, a tiger-nose grille finished in silver and matte black, a smooth and contemporary front bumper, and a subtle bonnet design.

The side profile is similar to a standard crossover, with a tall stance, functional roof rails, 15-inch alloy wheel, body-colored door handles, and the bottom finished in a matte-black garnish.

ALSO READ Hyundai Nishat Owner Wants to Import Car Parts From India

From the back, Stonic resembles Sportage with a similar taillight design minus the central red bar, an identical tailgate, and a matte-black rear bumper with a silver trim piece in the center.

Overall, Stonic EX looks like an eager and adventurous little SUV.

Interior

Elantra

Elantra’s interior has not aged as gracefully as its exterior. Compared to its rivals, its interior seems at least a generation old.

The cabin is roomy and modest, with ample tech features and clean aesthetics like a silver trim, a combination of beige and black color scheme, a smart instrument cluster, and a user-friendly center control stack.

Elantra is a roomy family car that has space for two adults or three children in the back. Overall, it is a good value in terms of comfort and utility.

Corolla

Corolla’s interior is clean and nicely laid out, but the materials are cheap-feeling. The silver and piano-black trim pieces around the center control stack, on the steering wheel, and in other places lend a stylish look.

The seats are covered in leatherette, and the sitting position is upright. The cabin is spacious enough to comfortably accommodate either a young family of five (two adults and three children), or four adults, but the rear seats are too tight for passengers over six feet tall.

Stonic

Like all Kia cars, Stonic’s interior is simple and functional. The design and layout are quite conventional and easy. Although the interior has scratchy plastics, they allow for minimal interior wear.

Despite being a small SUV, Stonic is roomy enough to seat four adult passengers. Three people can sit in the back, but for short journeys only.

Dimensions and Weight

Here are the dimensions of all three vehicles:

Measurements Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 SE Hyundai Elantra GL 1.6 Kia Stonic EX Wheel Base 2,700 mm 2,700 mm 2,580 mm Overall Width 1,775 mm 1,800 mm 1,760 mm Overall Length 4,620 mm 4,620 mm 4,140 mm Overall Height 1,475 mm 1,450 mm 1,500 mm Ground Clearance (Unladen) 140 mm 167 mm 165 mm Max. Kerb Weight 1,320 kg 1,255 kg – Luggage Space 470 liters 407 liters 352 liters

Performance

Elantra GL 1.6

Elantra GL 1.6 comes with a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 127 horsepower (hp) and 155 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. It has a 6-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to the front wheels.

Elantra has ventilated disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology. It has McPherson Struts in the front and a torsion bar coil-spring suspension at the back.

ALSO READ Prince-DFSK Announces 2nd Price Hike of 2022

Oneshift — a Singapore-based automotive news outlet — claims that the GL 1.6 offers a 14 km/liter fuel economy for city and highway combined. This figure may vary on Pakistani roads.

Corolla Altis 1.6 SE

Corolla Altis 1.6 SE has a 1.6-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 120 hp and 154 Nm of torque, which it sends to the front wheels via a CVT automatic gearbox.

The suspension setup consists of McPherson struts up front and a torsion bar coil-spring suspension outback. It has disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS technology.

The claimed fuel economy of the 1.6 is between 12 km/liter and 14 km/liter, which can vary depending on one’s driving style.

Stonic EX

Stonic EX has a naturally aspirated 1.4-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 98 hp and 133 Nm of torque. It sends that power to the front wheels only via a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

It has McPherson struts up front and torsion bar coil-spring suspension at the back. It also has disc brakes (front and rear) with ABS technology.

International reviews suggest that Stonic, with its 1.4-liter engine, provides a fuel economy of around 16 km/liter. However, given Pakistan’s dense traffic, road conditions, and quality of fuel, the numbers could be different here.

Features

The features of all three vehicles are as follows:

Specs and Features Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 SE Kia Stonic EX Hyundai Elantra GL 1.6 Safety Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Yes Backup Camera Yes Yes Yes Fog Lights Yes Yes No Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Yes Hill-start Assist No Yes Yes Cruise Control No Yes No Airbags 2 6 2 Convenience Infotainment System Yes Yes Yes Advanced Gauge Cluster with a Digital Screen Yes Yes Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Yes Electronically Foldable Rearview Mirror No Yes No Keyless Entry/Push Start Yes/Yes Yes/Yes Yes/ No Sunroof Yes No No Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes Yes Auto Climate Control Yes Yes Yes Rear AC Vents No No Yes

Prices and Verdict

Elantra GL 1.6 offers all the necessary features of a low-to-mid-range family car. However, it doesn’t boast a significant advantage over its competitors in terms of pricing. The prices of all three vehicles are as follows:

Models Prices (Rs.) Hyundai Elantra GL 1.6 4,299,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 SE 4,309,000 Kia Stonic EX 4,425,000

All three qualify overall as good cars, however, with price tags well over Rs. 4 million, they cannot qualify as great “value for money” products.

These vehicles appeal to a niche market of car buyers who can afford to spend big money on style and luxury. For such buyers, any one of these vehicles could be a favorable choice.