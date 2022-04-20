Prince-DFSK Announces 2nd Price Hike of 2022

All car companies in Pakistan are increasing prices, citing currency depreciation, an increase in freight costs, and raw material costs. Regal Motors is the latest to join the fray and has increased the prices of the Prince-DFSK vehicles.

With immediate effect, the new prices of Prince-DFSK vehicles are:

Vehicles Current Price (Rs.) Expected Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Prince Pearl M/T 1,334,000 1,534,000 200,000 DFSK Glory 580 1.5T CVT 4,649,000 5,009,000 360,000 DFSK Glory 580 1.8 CVT 4,800,000 5,160,000 360,000 DFSK Glory 580 Pro 5,040,000 5,400,000 360,000 Prince K07 1,749,000 2,039,000 290,000

Since its arrival in 2018, Regal Motors has been a prominent player in the market. This was mainly due to DFSK Glory 580’s success as it offers practicality, advanced features, and comfort at a relatively cheap price.

Even with its price of over Rs. 5 million, Glory 580 is still the cheapest subcompact SUV in Pakistan. It also retains its edge in practicality with seven seats and a decent range of features. Prince Pearl, on the other hand, is likely to face a slump in sales now that its price has crossed Rs. 1.5 million.