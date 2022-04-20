Proton Announces a Price Hike for Just One Car

Al-Haj Automotive has also joined the latest price hike movement by increasing the price of Proton Saga. Prior to this, Proton had already increased the price of X70, which now starts from Rs. 5.4 million.

ALSO READ Hyundai Nishat Owner Wants to Import Car Parts From India

Effective immediately, the new prices of Saga variants are as follows:

Variants Old Prices (Rs.) Price Before May 10 (Rs.) Price After May 10 (Rs.)

Increase (Rs.) Standard Manual 2,149,000 2,249,000 2,349,000 200,000 Standard Automatic 2,299,000 2,399,000 2,499,000 200,000 ACE Automatic 2,399,000 2,509,000 2,619,000 220,000

The company has implemented the new prices such that those who book Saga before May 10 will pay 50 percent of the increased rate, while those who book cars from May 11 and onwards, will pay 100 percent of the hiked rate.

Like the price hikes from Kia and Changan, the one from Proton Saga is also quite sharp. Still, Saga is the cheapest sedan in Pakistan that has the elements to become one of the top sellers in the local car market.

ALSO READ Changan Increases Prices of All Cars Except One

With all automakers announcing price hikes one by one, Pakistanis should expect more of them in the coming days.