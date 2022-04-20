Imran Khan Has No Idea About Pakistan Cricket: Former Cricketer

Former Pakistan cricketer turned analyst, Sikander Bakht, lashed out at former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, for his decision to abolish the departmental cricket system.

Sikander stated that Imran Khan has all the knowledge in the world about County cricket in England and Sheffield Shield in Australia but he has no knowledge about cricket in Pakistan. Sikander added that Imran did not spend much time in Pakistan during his playing days and has no idea how the domestic system in the country runs.

The 64-year-old further stated that he just played one season in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy alongside Imran and he did not see him partake in any domestic competition after that.

Sikander went on to talk about the importance of the departmental cricket system in Pakistan’s domestic setup. He said that the young and aspiring cricketers in the country have suffered a lot due to the closure of departmental teams as they provided them with an opportunity to make their ends meet. He stated that Imran’s decision to abolish the system abruptly was wrong as a lot of players have suffered during his tenure.

Earlier, the likes of Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, and Salman Butt also voiced their support for bringing the departmental system back as they themselves have been a product of the system.

According to reports, the new Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, is expected to reinstate the system across all sports.