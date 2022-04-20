Karachi Green Line Extends Operational Hours to Facilitate Eid Shoppers

Green Line bus service has extended its operational timings by two hours to facilitate the shoppers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. The department made this decision to avoid overcrowding during rush hour.

During the normal Ramazan routine, 80 buses remained operational between 7 AM and 10 PM, with 40 going from Numaish to Abdullah Chowk in Surjani Town and 40 going the opposite route.

The new timings for these buses are as follows:

7 AM to 11:30 PM from Abdullah Chowk to Numaish

7 AM till 12:30 AM (midnight) from Numaish to Abdullah Chowk.

In his discussion with the media, a senior manager of the Bus Operation and Intelligence Transport System of the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Abdul Aziz said:

We decided to extend the timings of the bus operations by another couple of hours keeping in mind that there are several shopping centres and malls along the Green Line route where passengers would like to stop over for their Eid shopping after iftar and even after the Taraveeh prayers.

Karachi’s Green Line bus service began operations on January 10, 2022. It can facilitate 300,000 riders per day as it goes from KESC Powerhouse Chowrangi in Surjani Town to the Municipal Park, with 25 stations in between, including North Nazimabad, Nagan Chowrangi, Nazimabad, and Gurumandir.

The service offers a travel card that costs Rs. 100 and is only usable if its holder has at least Rs. 100 in it. The ticket itself has a flat fee of Rs. 55. The service has received positive reviews from users who have shifted from rickshaws and omnibuses to Green Line Buses.