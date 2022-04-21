County Championship Live Streaming for All Matches Involving Pakistani Stars

As many as eight Pakistani players will be in action as the teams take the field for the third round of the 2022 County Championship starting today.

Pakistan’s ace left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi will make his County Championship debut as Middlesex face Glamorgan while Pakistan’s experienced duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Azhar Ali will be on the opposite sides as Sussex take on Worcestershire in the second division clash.

Hasan Ali will be hoping to build on his exceptional debut in the second round while Zafar Gohar will be looking to continue his fine form as the two players face each other in the encounter between Lancashire and Gloucestershire.

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Abbas, and Shan Masood are the other three Pakistani players who are expected to be in action in the third round of the competition.

The fans can enjoy the third round of the County Championship via live streaming as the matches will not be broadcasted in Pakistan. All the action will be live-streamed on YouTube as the clubs broadcast the matches on their respective channels. The highly-pulsating action will commence at 3:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Here are the links to watch the matches: