HEC Unanimously Restores Chairperson’s Powers

The Higher Education Commission’s governing body, called the Commission, restored the powers of Chairperson HEC by a unanimous vote in its meeting held on Wednesday.

The decision overruled an earlier resolution, for which consent of the Commission Members was obtained without a formal meeting and through email, to delegate the Chairperson’s powers to the Executive Director HEC.

However, the Commission meeting held on Wednesday restored the powers of the Chairperson HEC. All participants of the meeting voted in favor of a motion to set aside the earlier resolution.

The meeting was attended by Chairman HEC, Tariq Banuri, Former Dean and Adviser Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, Dr. Bhawani Shankar Chowdhry, President Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology, Shahnaz Wazir Ali, former Federal Minister for Education, Shamsh Kassim Lakha, and CEO and Senior Research Fellow (IDEA) and Associate Professor LUMS, Dr. Faisal Bari.

In addition, Vice-Chancellor NED University of Engineering and Technology, Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, former Surgeon General, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Asif Mumtaz Sukhera, Consultant (CPEC) HEC, Lt. Gen.(Retd) Muhammad Asghar, Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Naheed Durrani, Joint Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, Mira Mohyuddin Soomro, and Executive Director HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail, also attended the meeting.