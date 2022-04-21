Huawei Nova Y70 Plus Unveiled with 48MP Camera and 6,000mAh Battery

Huawei has a new phone on the way called the Nova Y70 Plus that will be a part of its growing Nova family of mid-rangers. The company has teased the device for the South African market with sales starting from May 1.

Note that there’s a lot of info that isn’t available yet for the Y70 Plus.

Design & Display

Huawei Nova Y70 Plus features a 6.75-inch FullView display of unknown resolution with a waterdrop notch.

It is available in Crystal Blue, Pearl White, and Midnight Black colors.

Internals & Storage

The device features 64GB or 128GB of internal storage configurations and boots EMUI 12.

Camera

The phone features a triple camera unit at the rear with a 48MP f/1.8 main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide with 120-degree FoV, and a 2MP depth sensor.

While the waterdrop notch houses the 8MP f/2.0 selfie shooter.

Battery & Pricing

Nova Y70 Plus packs a 6,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

The phone can be pre-ordered from April 21 by paying only $6 as a deposit, accounting for a $33 discounted price between April 28 and May 6. The company is also giving away a Bluetooth speaker and backpack, worth $86 with each pre-order. Moreover, pre-orders will get a warranty of 24 months, 50 days of free screen replacement insurance, 3 months of an extended warranty, Huawei Unboxing Service, and free repair shipping and delivery.

Sales for the Huawei Nova Y70 Plus begin on May 1st.