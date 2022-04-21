Ramiz Raja Says He’ll Continue Working as PCB Chairman

Following the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja, was also expected to be removed from his post but he has been told to continue working by the new government.

In a meeting with board officials, Ramiz said, “I have been told to continue working as PCB chairman.”

“We should now focus on work rather than thinking about what is going to happen.”

Earlier this week, the newly elected government was expected to appoint the former PCB chairman, Najam Sethi, as the new cricket board chairman.

It is pertinent to mention here that under the supervision of Ramiz Raja, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched its first-ever Pakistan Junior League (PJL), a similar tournament to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but for youngsters.

Earlier this week, on the directive of Ramiz Raja, Pakistan Cricket Board has also started the first phase of preparing new pitches at the National Stadium Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Recently, PCB was criticized for making dead pitches during the historic Pakistan-Australia series where Pindi Stadium’s pitch, which hosted the first Test, was also given one demerit point by the ICC.