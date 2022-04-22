Fawad Chaudhry Warns New Govt Against Removing Ramiz Raja as PCB Chairman

With Shehbaz Sharif coming into power as the new Prime Minister, the fate of PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, hangs in the balance. Earlier, Ramiz said that he has been told to “continue working as PCB chairman.”

After reports emerged that the government has decided to remove Ramiz Raja from the chairmanship, former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, said that his sacking will be a huge disservice to Pakistan cricket.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad said, “PML-N has yet again proved they’ll never change, same tactics sacking Ramiz Raja will be a huge disservice to Pakistan cricket he is not PTI, he is a top-of-the-line cricket technocrat, they’ll use PCB to accommodate their cronies.”

PMLn has yet again proved they ll never change, same tactics sacking @iramizraja ll be huge disservice to Pak cricket he is not PTI he is top of the line cricket technocrat,they ll use PCB to accommodate their cronies #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور https://t.co/wjgr3505lv — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 20, 2022

According to reports, Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Patron-in-Chief has decided to remove Ramiz Raja from the chairmanship of the PCB, and it is expected that Najam Sethi, and former BoG member, Shakil Shaikh, will be nominated by the PM.

Some key developments like the first-ever Pakistan Junior League (PJL), women’s PSL, and preparing new pitches at the National Stadium Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium Lahore are in pipeline under the supervision of Ramiz Raja.