Phones from Redmi Note 12 Series Leak Online

Xiaomi has reportedly been working on multiple models of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 series. Two of the models have already appeared on the TENAA certification platform revealing their display size, battery, and more.

Tipster, Digital Chat Station spotted the TENAA listings with model numbers 22041216C and 22041216UC. The same devices were also seen at the CMIT certification site earlier. The latest listing reveals that both smartphones will have the same dimensions and display size.

Both will come with a 6.6-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, measuring 163.64 x 74.29 x 8.8mm. The 22041216C features a 4,980mAh battery while the other has a 4,300mAh battery. Both devices will come pre-installed with Android 12.

The phone with a larger battery will likely feature better specs than the other, including faster-charging capabilities.

Detailed specifications of the lineup are yet to be announced by Xiaomi. However, rumors reveal that the Note 12 series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity series chipsets.

Xiaomi is likely to reveal the Redmi Note 12 series sometime next month.