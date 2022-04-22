SPI Decreased by 1.28 Percent As Food Prices Decline

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended April 21, 2022, recorded a decrease of 1.28 percent due to a decrease in food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 15.42 percent, mainly due to the increase in prices of Onions (101.18 percent), Garlic (80.93 percent), LPG (80.45 percent), Cooking Oil 5 liter (58.14 percent), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (57.72 percent), Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (56.45 percent), Mustard Oil (56.29 percent), Tomatoes (47.41 percent), Pulse Masoor (42.99 percent), Washing Soap (39.33 percent), Petrol (37.42 percent) and Diesel (29.63 percent), while a major decrease was observed in the prices of Chillies [Powdered] (39.50 percent), Pulse Moong (27.20 percent), Potatoes (25.55 percent), Eggs (13.80 percent), Sugar (9.32 percent) and Electricity charges for Q1 (4.37 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went down from 173.27 percent during the week ended April 14, 2022, to 171.05 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs 17,732 and Rs 17,733 to Rs 22,888, Rs 22,889 to Rs 29,517 and Rs 29,518 to Rs 44,175 and for above Rs 44,175 decreased by 1.62 percent, 1.86 percent, 1.43 percent, 1.17 percent and 0.98 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25%) items increased, 10 (19.61%) items decreased and 22 (43.14%) items remained stable, says PBS.

The items the prices of which increased included:

Onions (10.24 percent), Chicken (1.82 percent), Salt Powdered (1.70 percent), Eggs (1.65 percent), Toilet Soap (1.34 percent), Pulse Masoor (0.95 percent), Pulse Mash (0.76 percent), Cooked Beef (0.75 percent), Cooked Daal (0.69 percent), Mustard Oil (0.43 percent), Mutton (0.42 percent), Beef with Bone (0.40 percent), Sufi Washing Soap (0.36 percent), Vegetable Ghee DALDA/HABIB 2.5 kg Tin Each (0.27 percent), Curd (0.24 percent), Tea Lipton Yellow Label (0.23 percent), Tea Prepared Ordinary (0.20 percent) and Milk fresh (0.16 percent).

The items the prices of which decreased included:

Tomatoes (44.41 percent), Wheat Flour Bag 20 Kg (8.16 percent), Electricity Charges for Q1 Per Unit (5.44 percent), Bananas (2.54 percent), Potatoes (2.24 percent), Sugar (0.82 percent), Garlic (0.77 percent), Pulse Moong (0.51 percent), Gur (0.34 percent), LPG and (0.22 percent).