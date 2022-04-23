Cannon Launches Pakistan’s First Ever Compressed Mattress in a Box

Cannon Primax Foam has successfully launched Pakistan’s first-ever compressed mattress in a box for the convenience and comfort of its clients.

Known as “Primax in a Box” it has already started to take the nation by storm. Primax in a box is certified by “Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority”. This is not only a mattress but an innovation to cater to the needs of all those looking for comfort and a good night’s sleep. By introducing this compressed mattress in a box, Cannon Primax Foam has broken all stereotypes and has successfully won the hearts of millions of people all across the country because of the fantastic prospects that this “Primax in a box” holds. Primax Box mattress is available in King, Queen, double and single sizes.

Pakistan was devoid of a boxed mattress but Cannon Primax Foam made it possible. This mattress offers convenience and comfort and can be easily carried everywhere. Cannon Primax Foam has proven its innovation, reliability, and professionalism over the years by competing with the giants of the mattress industry in Pakistan. It continues to gain the trust of the nation and has a dynamic dealership network across the nation letting you sit at home and get your favorite mattress delivered to you without any hassle. Moreover, Cannon also provides a 100% money-back guarantee in case of any inconvenience.

Since the mattresses are all made of “Khalis Foam”, inconvenience does not stand a chance. Primax in a box is also great for people struggling with insomnia. You can visit your nearest outlet to get your hands on this masterpiece or sit at home and order online, your Primax in a box will be at your doorstep in no time. Cannon Primax Foam is the first and only company that delivers this mattress in all the big and small cities of Pakistan.

Cannon Primax Foam provides instant same-day delivery and is determined to bring these new and incredible innovations in the mattress industry to Pakistan so that we will be able to compete with the world and make Pakistan proud.

Primax in a Box FAQ

Q. What does mattress in a box mean?

A. Mattress in a box means a compressed mattress packed inside a box.

Q. Why choose Primax in a box mattress?

A. Primax in a box mattress is not only the best and most affordable but also the most comfortable mattress in a box and the first-ever in Pakistan, with and 100% money-back guarantee.

Q. What is the best way to increase the life span of a mattress in a box?

A. It’s advisable that you clean it monthly and fold it and put it back in the vacuum bag when not in use.

Q. What is the best affordable mattress?

A. According to a market survey the best and most affordable mattress is the Cannon Primax mattress in a box.

Q. Is the box strong enough for long use?

A. The box is of export quality and can be used over and over again if kept properly.

Q. Why use a mattress in a box?

A. Mattress in a box is comfortable and very affordable. Ideal for traveling purposes.

Q. Does the mattress in a box come in different sizes?

A. Yes mattress in a box is available in King, Queen, single and double sizes.

Q. Is the mattress in a box the first box mattress in Pakistan?

A. Cannon Primax Foam is the first-ever company to introduce mattresses in a box to Pakistan.

Q. Is Cannon a leading brand in Pakistan?

A. Cannon Primax foam is among the leading and largest foam and mattress manufacturers in Pakistan. It is now the first-ever company to launch the mattress in a box.

Q. Is the mattress in a box available in Pakistan?

A. Cannon Primax mattress in a box has been successfully launched in Pakistan and is now available in 1200+ shops nationwide. You can visit any of its authorized dealers or simply order it online for a one-of-a-kind experience. Please visit www.cannonfoam.com.

Q. Are there any delivery charges for Primax in a box?

A. There me some negligible charges that you may have to afford depending on your location.

Q. Can Cannon Primax Mattress in a box be delivered?

A. Cannon Primax foam offers delivery all over Pakistan. This means the mattress in a box can be delivered to your doorstep as well.

Q. Is there a money-back guarantee for Cannon Primax foam in a box?

A. Cannon offers a 100% money-back guarantee in case of any bad experience and flaw.

Q. What is Primax in a box made of?

A. Cannon Primax in a box is made using 100% pure foam.

Q. Is Primax in a box ideal for beds?

A. Cannon Primax in a box is ideal for bed if you wish to sleep there and it is also ideal for the floor. It Can be placed there for a comfortable and promising sleep.

Q. How can you choose the best mattress that suits you?

A. Visit the Cannon Primax foam website to visit the best mattress.

Q. Is Cannon Primax mattress in a box a good mattress?

A. Cannon Primax mattress in a box is an excellent mattress made using 100% pure foam that makes it ten times more efficient than other mattresses.

Q. Is Cannon Primax mattress in a box available in markets?

A. Cannon Primax mattress is available in the markets and on the website. You can order directly to get it delivered.

Q. Is Cannon Primax in a box better than other mattresses?

A. Cannon Primax in a box is definitely better than other mattresses manufactured with advanced technology.

Q. Can Cannon Primax in a box be carried to different places?

A. Since it is a compressed mattress, it can be easily be carried and put back in the box after use making it extremely ideal for traveling.

Q. What is the box used for the Cannon Primax mattress in a box?

A. It keeps the mattress. You can take the mattress out when you need it and put it back when not in use.

Q. How is Cannon Primax Dealership Network?

A. Cannon Primax foam has a strong dealership network nationwide with over 1000 locations.

Q. Is Cannon Primax in a box a good quality mattress?

A. Cannon Primax in a box is an ideal mattress with exquisite qualities.