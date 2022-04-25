FIA Raid in DI Khan Uncovers Telecom Devices Scam

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber ​​Crime Wing conducted an operation in Dera Ismail Khan that led them to uncover more than 3,000 fake fingerprints, printing devices, laptops, mobile phones, and other devices.

It also seized several fake and illegal mobile SIMs from the suspects who used silicone fingerprints to activate them.

ALSO READ Twitter Bans Misleading Climate Change Propaganda Ads

According to the authorities, these SIMs were used in various operations and to deceive citizens.

One of the perpetrators was arrested on the spot during the raid. Meanwhile, operations to apprehend the others are underway.

ALSO READ PM Orders Emergency Measures to Reduce Loadshedding

The officers involved in the raid affirmed that the perpetrators would be dealt with severely.