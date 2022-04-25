Govt Directs Chief Secretaries to Carry Out Raids on Hoarding of Diesel

The Federal government has instructed the Chief Secretaries of all the provinces to carry out raids on the hoarding of diesel.

Sources said that the Secretary of petroleum chaired an important meeting attended by representatives of OGRA, PSO as well as Oil Marketing companies on the hoarding of diesel. Sources said that the Secretary of petroleum has directed the provinces to take strict action against those who are allegedly involved not only in hoarding but an artificial shortage of diesel.

It was informed at the meeting that country has the required reserves of petroleum products as 21 days of diesel and 31 days of petrol are available.

Sources told ProPakistani that the demand for diesel has increased (reaches 33 thousand tons from 23 thousand tons) due to the harvesting of the wheat crops.

Sources further said that the incumbent government has assured the IMF that it would reverse the subsidies announced by the former PM on petroleum products subsequently an artificial shortage of diesel has been created by OMC as well as dealers in various cities of the country.

It was also informed that the Petroleum Division has asked the provinces to revoke the license of dealers involved in hoarding. Similarly, it has also been directed to check and monitor the stock of authorized diesel.

It is pertinent to mention that there are about 10,000 authorized dealers of oil companies in the country whereas people without any license are also selling the diesel in the country.