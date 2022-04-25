Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman Announces Minimum Fitrana Rate for 2022

The minimum amount of Zakat al-Fitr (Fitrana) has been fixed at Rs. 170 per person by the former Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, reported the Business Recorder.

Fitrana is a charity with the obligation to be paid by the affluent to the poor people before Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to Islamic Shariah, an adult Muslim, mature (baligh), sane, conscious, financially able, and having food in excess on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, is liable to give Zakat al-Fitr.

Further, Zakat al-Fitr can also be paid by the head of the household for the dependents, including children, servants, and any other relatives.

The rate of the sacred charity per person can be based on a basket of goods such as flour, dates, raisin, cheese, and barley.

According to Mufti Muneeb, the minimum amount was based on the price of flour, which is Rs. 170 for 2 kg. Similarly, the amount according to the prices of barley and dates is Rs. 480 Rs. 1,600, respectively. For raisins, the amount is Rs. 2,800, but for second-class raisins, the amount is Rs. 2,200 per head.

On the other hand, the Fidya amount, which needs to be paid for 30 days, has been set at Rs. 10,200 with respect to wheat, Rs. 28,800 with respect to barley, Rs. 96,000 with respect to dates, and Rs. 168,000 with respect to raisins. Fidya is the amount that has to be paid to compensate for skipping fasting during Ramadan by those who cannot fast due to permanent illness and cannot fast later in the year to make up for it.