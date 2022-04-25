Teenage Snooker Champion Demands Rs. 1.5 Million From Govt

Snooker champion, Ahsan Ramzan, opened up about the government’s non-cooperative attitude, declaring that the financial issues distract him from snooker. He also demanded 1.5 million rupees to join a snooker school in Thailand.

ALSO READ Pakistani Pacer Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Personally Requested Him to Play IPL

Ahsan Ramzan criticized the government for not supporting players who serve the country. He termed financial problems as a hurdle in concentrating on his game. The young snooker champion expressed hope of getting employment from the government in order to help him continue his passion for snooker.

He said, “I have not received any support from the government so far. However, the government has now changed which is why I’m hopeful that they will support me as they did with former champion Muhammad Asif in the past. I want a job in a department so that I can focus on snooker with a steady income. If that doesn’t happen, I will be forced to start a business which will make it difficult for me to focus on the sport.”

Ahsan Ramzan also pleaded the government to provide him 1.5 million rupees to participate in Asia-Oceania Q School 2022. The event is scheduled in June in Bangkok, designed to promote snooker players from Asia and Oceania.

ALSO READ New Govt Set to Revoke Regional Cricket System Introduced by Imran Khan

Ahsan Ramzan is the youngest Pakistani to win IBSF Snooker Championship. He achieved the feat last month in Qatar by defeating his Iranian counterpart.