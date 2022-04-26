Pakistan Railways to Operate Special Trains for Eid Holidays

Pakistan Railways has announced that it will run two special trains to facilitate people going to their homes for the Eid holidays. According to the officials, one train will operate from Karachi to Lahore and another from Karachi to Peshawar.

According to the details provided by the railway authorities, one of the special trains is scheduled to depart from Karachi’s City Station at 2:30 PM on 29 April for Peshawar. The second train will depart from Karachi’s Cantonment Railway Station on 30 April at 7:45 PM for Lahore. Both these trains will have a capacity of close to a thousand passengers.

Prior to this announcement, Pakistan Railways announced that it was offering up to 30 percent off on tickets to those traveling during the upcoming Eid holidays.

The department said that it is offering reduced fares as per usual on Eid holidays to facilitate people traveling to their families in all parts of the country.