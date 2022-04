Lahore Board Announces Annual Exam Date Sheet for 9th and 10th

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore has released the date sheet for the 2022 Annual Matriculation examination for classes 9 and 10.

Accordingly, the first exam will be held on Tuesday, 10 May.

The first four examinations including Arabic, Civics, and Business Studies will be taken on consecutive days, and the final examination for Pakistan Studies will be on 25 May.

The class 9 examinations will begin on 26 May and will conclude on 10 June. Subsequently, the practical examinations will be held between 21 June and 18 July.

Here are the final date sheets:

Class 10

Subject (1st Time) Subject (2nd Time) Date Day Arabic/N.E.W. Civics/N.E.W. 10 May Tuesday English Compulsory English Compulsory 11 May Wednesday Elements of Home Economics/N.E.W. N.E.W. 12 May Thursday Persian/N.E.W. N.E.W. 13 May Friday Mathematics Science/General Mathematics Mathematics Science/General Mathematics 14 May Saturday Chemistry/General Science Chemistry/ General Science 16 May Monday Punjabi N.E.W. 17 May Tuesday Biology/Computer Science Biology/Computer Science 18 May Wednesday Islamiat Compulsory/Ethics (Ikhlaqiat) Islamiat Compulsory 19 May Thursday Economics/N.E.W. N.E.W. 20 May Friday Physics/Islamic Studies Optional Physics/Islamic Studies Optional 21 May Saturday Urdu Compulsory Urdu Compulsory 23 May Monday Education/N.E.W. History of Pakistan/N.E.W. 24 May Tuesday Pakistan Studies Compulsory Pakistan Studies Compulsory 25 May Wednesday

Class 9