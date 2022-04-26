Reddit Announces $1 million Community Fund for User-Driven Projects

Reddit recently announced that it would be investing $1 million in its Community Funds program which aims to help users fund their projects and implement their ideas.

Official applications for the program will open in June. The entire Reddit community is invited to apply and will be rewarded grants anywhere from $1,000 to $50,000.

The only conditions for the projects are that they should benefit the Reddit community in some way and not be promotional for a third-party organization, product, or project.

Reddit has already curated a list of projects as examples which include online conferences, talks, festivals, workshops, short films, and much more.

In a blog post, Reddit announced:

Community Funds aligns with our mission of bringing community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world. We believe that empowering communities to do more by awarding funds to support their best ideas is one way we can accomplish this.

According to Reddit, the projects will be evaluated based on their “creativity, feasibility, and community impact.”

The social platform is expected to announce submission details and guidelines in the upcoming weeks.