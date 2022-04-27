PM’s Visit to Saudi Arabia Aims to Enhance Economic and Trade Ties

At the invitation of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) from 28-30 April 2022.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will have bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creating greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia. The two sides will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

This would be the Prime Minister’s first visit abroad after assuming office earlier this month. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the Cabinet.

Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

Regular high-level visits are a key feature of this special relationship. The Prime Minister’s visit to KSA will impart a strong impetus to deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and further reinforce the growing partnership between the two countries.