Punjab Board of Technical Education Changes Practical Exam Schedule

The Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) has revised the schedule for the practical examinations in various departments “for unavoidable reasons”.
The examinations for the Diploma of Associate Engineer, the Diploma of Dress Making and Dress Designing, and the Diploma of City and Guilds will be conducted as per the new schedule.
According to a notification issued on 25 April, the third and fourth-year practical examinations that were to be held after the theory examinations will now be taken as per the revised schedule, along with the first-year and second-year practical examinations.
All the practical examinations will now be conducted between 5 May and 24 May in the concerned colleges.
|No.
|Details
|Dates
|1
|Practical exams for first, second, third, and fourth years
|10 May 2022
|2
|Last practical exam
|24 May 2022
|3
|Last date for entry of practical/sessional marks and internal/external exams
|27 May 2022
|4
|Last date to receive practical/seasonal marks award lists with students’ attendance at board office
|2 June 2022
The college administration will prepare the examination results and will forward them to the PBTE for declaration. The results are likely to be announced on 2 June.