Punjab Board of Technical Education Changes Practical Exam Schedule

The Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) has revised the schedule for the practical examinations in various departments “for unavoidable reasons”.

The examinations for the Diploma of Associate Engineer, the Diploma of Dress Making and Dress Designing, and the Diploma of City and Guilds will be conducted as per the new schedule.

ALSO READ Pakistan Witnesses Hottest Day in 2022 in World’s Northern Hemisphere

According to a notification issued on 25 April, the third and fourth-year practical examinations that were to be held after the theory examinations will now be taken as per the revised schedule, along with the first-year and second-year practical examinations.

All the practical examinations will now be conducted between 5 May and 24 May in the concerned colleges.

No. Details Dates 1 Practical exams for first, second, third, and fourth years 10 May 2022 2 Last practical exam 24 May 2022 3 Last date for entry of practical/sessional marks and internal/external exams 27 May 2022 4 Last date to receive practical/seasonal marks award lists with students’ attendance at board office 2 June 2022

ALSO READ 8 Year Old Driving Toyota Fortuner Goes Viral [Video]

The college administration will prepare the examination results and will forward them to the PBTE for declaration. The results are likely to be announced on 2 June.