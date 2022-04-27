Pakistan Witnesses Hottest Day in 2022 in World’s Northern Hemisphere

Pakistan was hotter than half of the world with Dadu, the 11th largest city in the Sindh province, experiencing 47 degrees Celsius yesterday.

According to the US Storm Watch (USW), the city witnessed its hottest temperature in the Northern Hemisphere so far in 2022 as a result of an unprecedented heatwave, which according to the weather department, is intensifying in Pakistan and India.

#Pakistan topped at a blistering 47C (116.6F) today. This is the hottest temperature observed in the Northern Hemisphere so far in 2022. It is going to get even hotter later this week. pic.twitter.com/1LLb2OVaBS — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) April 26, 2022

The USW forecasted that the temperature in the country is going to get hotter, and the potentially deadly heatwave will last through the end of the month.

“Pakistan has been gripped by record heat since March and it’s about to get a whole lot worse. National record highs will be threatened as temperatures soar to near 50 degrees Celsius (122F),” the US Storm Watch predicted.

ALSO READ Budget Deficit Widens to 4% of GDP in 9 Months of FY22

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere, the day temperatures are likely to remain 6 to 8 degrees Celsius above normal in upper and central Sindh, central and south Punjab, and parts of Balochistan from 26 April to 2 May.

Similarly, the temperature is likely to rise 5 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Kashmir.

ALSO READ 8 Year Old Driving Toyota Fortuner Goes Viral [Video]

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain and thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in GB.

2mm rainfall was recorded during the period in Skardu and Babusar.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were in Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu with 47 degrees Celsius, while Jacobabad, Khairpur, and Sibi witnessed 46 degrees Celsius.