PM Shehbaz Rejects Summary for Petrol Price Hike Once Again

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the summary for a hike in the prices of petroleum products for the second time.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed on Thursday that the prime minister has rejected the summary to increase the prices of petroleum products.

In a statement, she quoted the premier and said that the people cannot be punished for the incompetence, inefficiency, and blunders of the previous government.

She said that the government of former prime minister Imran Khan had agreed to the International Monetary Fund’s tough criteria of increasing the prices of petroleum products.

The minister stated that the government is making every effort to avoid adding further burden on the people, who are already bearing the brunt of heavy inflation.