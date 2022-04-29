CDWP Clears Three Development Projects Worth Rs. 15.78 Billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday cleared three development projects worth Rs.15.78 billion.

The CDWP considered 7 projects under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Mohammad Jahanzeb Khan and accorded approval to two projects while one project was recommended to the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The Torkham Jalalabad Road 2nd Carriageway, Afghanistan project at the cost of Rs. 10.58 billion, Establishment of 132KV Grid Station at Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Karachi at the cost of Rs. 3.6 billion, and Up-gradation of Mechanical System for Sewerage & Drainage Services in Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Multan at the cost of Rs. 1.59 billion were cleared by the forum.

The Torkham Jalalabad Road 2nd Carriageway, Afghanistan project will link the Central Asian Republics with Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan funded this project aimed to help the Government of Afghanistan in its efforts for the reconstruction/ rehabilitation of the roads network by constructing the additional 73.6 km along the existing two-lane two-way road linking Torkham with Jalalabad.

The forum also cleared the Establishment of a 132KV Grid Station at Bin Qasim Industrial Park, in Karachi at a revised cost of Rs. 3.6 billion. The project aims to provide an uninterrupted power supply at affordable rates to the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Bin Qasim Industrial Park to meet the power requirements of SEZ enterprises.

The forum also cleared the Up-gradation of the Mechanical System for Sewerage & Drainage Services in WASA, Multan at the cost of Rs 1.59 billion. The project was submitted by the government of Punjab. WASA Multan was established in 1992 and is providing water and sanitation facilities to the people of Multan.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Planning & Development, Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, Secretary Ministry of Communication, Secretary Ministry of Industries, Chairman National Highway Authority, Members Planning Commission, and other key stakeholders.