Former Teammate Levels Serious Allegations Against Shahid Afridi

The former leg-spinner, Danish Kaneria, leveled serious allegations against Shahid Afridi as he called him a ‘characterless person’. Former cricketer also claimed that Shahid Afridi created hindrances in his path and destroyed his career out of envy.

Talking about his former teammate, Shahid Afridi, the 41-year-old leg-spinner accused him of mistreatment for being a Hindu while the two played alongside each other in the national team.

Danish Kaneria said, “Shoaib Akhtar was the first person to talk about my problem in public. Hats off to him for saying it (how I was mistreated in the team because of being a Hindu). However, he was later pressured by several authorities. He then stopped talking about it. But yes, it did happen to me. I was always degraded by Shahid Afridi. We used to play together for the same department, he used to keep me on the bench and didn’t let me play the one-day tournament.”

Using harsh words for the star all-rounder, the former cricketer added, “He didn’t want me to be in the team. He was a liar, manipulator because he’s a characterless person.”

Danish Kaneria further told that Shahid Afridi conspired against him to keep him out of the team.

He said, “Shahid Afridi was the only person who would go to other players and provoke them against me. I was performing well and he was jealous of me. I am proud that I played for Pakistan. I was grateful. Some false allegations were leveled against me (of spot-fixing). My name was joined with the person involved in the case. He was a friend of other Pakistani cricketers as well, including Afridi. But I don’t know why I was targeted. I just want to request the PCB to lift the ban so that I can do my work.”

Danish Kaneria also requested PCB to lift the lifelong ban on him so he can play his part in Pakistan cricket.

He said, “There are several fixers who got out of ban. I don’t know why I am not able to get that treatment. I have played for my country and I should be given a chance like others as well. Now I am not even playing any international cricket. I am not asking the PCB for any job, but please lift this ban so that I can live peacefully and do my work with respect.”

Danish Kaneria has the most number of wickets for Pakistan in Test cricket among the spinners. He was banned by ECB during County Championship in 2009 after facing spot-fixing charges.