Here’s Why Shahid Afridi is Trending on Twitter

By Saad Nasir | Published May 6, 2022 | 3:17 pm

Be it for his antics on the cricket field or off it, legendary Pakistan cricketer, Shahid Afridi is never far away from the limelight. Keeping up with the tradition, Afridi is once again trending on Twitter, this time though for his political opinion around Pakistan’s world cup winning captain and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Afridi stated that Imran Khan made a lot of mistakes during his tenure as the Prime Minister of the country. He further added that Imran should realize and admit the mistakes he made and be held accountable. Afridi said that he along with his family had high hopes for Imran Khan but he failed to deliver.

ALSO READ

The 42-year-old’s comments did not sit well with the supporters of Imran Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), as they took to Twitter to troll the former national team captain.

The majority of the netizens disagreed with Afridi and voiced their support for Imran Khan while others backed him for voicing his opinion on the political landscape of the country.

Here are a few comments:

ALSO READ

Also Read

close
>