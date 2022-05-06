Here’s Why Shahid Afridi is Trending on Twitter

Be it for his antics on the cricket field or off it, legendary Pakistan cricketer, Shahid Afridi is never far away from the limelight. Keeping up with the tradition, Afridi is once again trending on Twitter, this time though for his political opinion around Pakistan’s world cup winning captain and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Afridi stated that Imran Khan made a lot of mistakes during his tenure as the Prime Minister of the country. He further added that Imran should realize and admit the mistakes he made and be held accountable. Afridi said that he along with his family had high hopes for Imran Khan but he failed to deliver.

The 42-year-old’s comments did not sit well with the supporters of Imran Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), as they took to Twitter to troll the former national team captain.

The majority of the netizens disagreed with Afridi and voiced their support for Imran Khan while others backed him for voicing his opinion on the political landscape of the country.

Here are a few comments:

Shahid Afridi where were you for last 3 years. How many times have you spoken in favor of PTI. Remove the chip of arrogance from your head.

You WERE A STAR. not anymore. 😜 — Amjad KD (@AmjadDu41380539) May 6, 2022

I like Shahid Afridi For what he was, his cricket career obviously the reason to love him but I don't understand his statements in politics, i don't understand his love for those who came into power ! I said what I said!! 😌@SAfridiOfficial #امپورٹڈ__حکومت__نامنظور — KÅINAT 🦋🇵🇰 (@Kainat_XShadab) May 6, 2022

The Irony is Shahid Afridi has the second most DUCKS 🐤 (30) in ODIs & yet he has the audacity to criticize Imran Khan! pic.twitter.com/sqiPODNPTi — 𝐷𝑟. 𝑆𝑎𝑛𝑎 𝐾ℎ𝑎𝑛 (@dr_imranist) May 5, 2022

People loved Shahid Afridi with patience despite his 20+ years of long disappointing career. Now he expects change in only three years#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور #MarchAgaintsImportedGovt — Asim Ansari (@iamasimansari) May 6, 2022

Respect your heroes!Shahid Afridi has won Pak most matches than any other player.

He can be wrong or may be right to some extent like any other person. Nobody is perfect! — Syed Jawad (@syed_javvad512) May 6, 2022

Shahid Afridi is a Hero ❤️ of Pakistan 🇵🇰, I don't know why you are criticizing him for political statement…. We should respect each other views & positive criticism must be accepts with open Heart 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CqPxy65fLo — Adv. Mian Omer🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) May 6, 2022