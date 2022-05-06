Lenovo’s New Slim and Yoga Series Laptops Will Make Dell and Apple Work Hard in 2022

Lenovo unveiled its premium range of ultrabooks, called Yoga Slim, internationally with four new models: the Lenovo Slim 9i, Slim 7 Pro X/7i Pro X, Slim 7i Carbon, and Slim 7/7i. The slim laptops come in sizes ranging from 13 to 16-inch and feature Intel or AMD processors. The company also unveiled the 2-in-1 Yoga 7 convertible laptop.

The laptops will go on open sale starting June.

Lenovo Slim 9i

Design & Display

The flagship Lenovo Slim 9i features a 14-inch OLED touchscreen display with a configurable resolution starting from 2,880×1,800px at 90Hz to 3,840×2,400px (4K) at 60Hz. The display comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 10-bit colors covering 100% of the P3 color gamut. The laptop measures 17.35mm when folded and weighs only 1.43kg.

Four Bowers & Wilkins tuned speakers are included on each side of the keyboard. It also includes two USB-C PD ports that double as DisplayPorts, as well as one full-sized HDMI 2.1 port, a USB-A, a microSD card reader, and an audio jack.

Internals & Storage

The Slim 9i packs 12-gen Intel Evo processors with either a Core i5-1240P or a Core i7-1280P, paired with a 16GB or 32GB dual-channel LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB or 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

The ultrabook also includes Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics chip.

Battery & Pricing

Lenovo Slim 9i features a 75Wh battery pack and charging is done via the USB-C port. The laptop costs $1,799 and will be available in stores starting in June.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X/7i Pro X

Design & Display

Second in the series, Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X and the 7i Pro X both feature a 14.5-inch IPS LCD with 3,072×1,920px resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The laptops feature three Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-A 3.2 port, an HDMI 2.0, and an audio jack

Internals & Storage

The ultrabooks come with Intel’s 12-gen H-series for the 7i Pro X and AMD Ryzen 6000HS Creator series for the 7 Pro X. They are paired with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3050 and feature a 32GB dual-channel LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

Battery & Pricing

Both laptops come with 70Wh batteries. Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X will cost $1,499 while the Slim 7i Pro X will retail for $1,699 starting in June.

Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon

Design & Display

Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon is the smallest ultrabook in the series with a 13-inch IPS LCD, with a 2,560×1,600 resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and weighs only 967.8 grams.

The laptop features a single Thunderbolt 4 port and a USB Type-C with PD.

Internals & Storage

The ultrabook comes with Intel’s 28W 12-gen P-series processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It is configurable with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Battery & Pricing

Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon packs a 50Wh battery and will retail for $1,299

Lenovo Slim 7/7i

Design & Display

Lenovo Slim 7/7i comes with 14-inch and 16-inch displays with a 2,880×1,800px OLED option with a refresh rate of 90Hz or a 2,880×1,800 IPS with a 120Hz refresh rate for the 14-inch ultrabook. While the 16-inch laptop gets a resolution of 2,560×1,600px and a 120Hz refresh rate on the Intel chips and 165Hz on the AMD.

Internals & Storage

The laptops are configurable with Intel P-series, H-series, or AMD Ryzen 6000HS Creator processors. The 14-inch models are configurable with RTX 2050 while the 16-inch features RTX 3050 Ti.

Battery & Pricing

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro 14 with AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor retails for a starting price of $1,499 while the 14-inch Slim 7i will cost $1,199. The laptops are expected to release later this month.

Lenovo Yoga 7

Lenovo Yoga 7 is a 2-in-1 multi-mode convertible 14-inch laptop that packs an up to 2.8K OLED touchscreen with a 16:10 display. It comes with Dolby Vision for brighter and more detailed visuals.

The laptop also packs the Dolby Atmos spatial audio over four speakers. Lenovo claims that the Yoga 7 features a longer-lasting battery and comes with Rapid Charge Express technology.

The Yoga 7 is compatible with the Active Pen that is sold separately.