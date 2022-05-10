Gastro Cases on the Rise in Twin Cities Due to Severe Heatwave

Cases of gastroenteritis are on the rise in twin cities as citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi continue to face a severe heatwave, which has provided a conducive environment to water and food-borne seasonal infections.

Gastroenteritis is an intestinal infection in which a person experiences watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever. It spreads by consuming contaminated food or water.

According to reports, Holy Family Hospital, District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), and Polyclinic have received hundreds of gastroenteritis patients in recent days.

Speaking in this regard, Dr. Arshad Satti, a doctor at DHQ Hospital, said that gastroenteritis, commonly known as gastro, is one of the leading factors behind thousands of deaths in the country annually and it should not be taken lightly.

Dr. Arshad added that healthy people are likely to recover from gastro without any major complications. However, gastro can prove fatal for infants, elderly adults, and immunocompromised people.

While patients should be brought to hospitals immediately, prevention is key for healthy people. They should ensure frequent handwashing and avoid consuming food and water that may be contaminated.