Punjab Changes School and College Timings Amid Severe Heatwave

Punjab’s Health Department has issued an advisory to ensure the well-being of students amid the severe heatwave that has gripped the entire country.

According to the advisory, the Health Department has recommended opening and closing schools and colleges earlier than the normal timings to save students from the heat.

The Health Department has also asked to suspend Sports period in educational institutes till the end of the heatwave. It has also asked to ensure students sit in classrooms with proper ventilation.

The department wants to set up emergency help desks in schools and colleges to ensure students remain hydrated throughout the day. The help desks will also provide first aid to students affected by the severe heat.

Recently, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned that a severe heatwave will affect the country this week as temperatures remain significantly above normal.

Daytime temperatures in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu, and Kashmir will remain 7-9°C above normal. Daytime temperatures in upper and central Sindh, central and south Punjab and most parts of Balochistan will remain 6-8°C above normal.