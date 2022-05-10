Redefine Innovation and Performance with Gree Floor Standing AC

Gree is committed to changing lives with innovative technologies for the past 30 years. Gree continues to research technologies that change the dynamics of air conditioning and help Gree lead the industry with its innovation. Once again, Gree has redefined the performance of Floor Standing ACs with its new T-Fresh range.

Elegant Design

Its Innovative one-piece panel design, lined with a light grey frame, makes it a new generation of fashionable floor standing products that blend in with all kinds of décor settings.

Hidden Display

A hidden display integrated with touchable screen technology enhances the modern flavor for simple living, giving you a convenient medium for human-machine interaction. The seamless integration makes an elegant appearance.

Models

T-Fresh Floor Standing AC is available in 3 models: GF-24TFIH 2 Ton (Inverter), GF-36TFIH 3 Ton (inverter), and GF-48TFIH 4 Ton (Cool Only) with a starting price of Rs 239,000.

T3 Climate Type

Most importantly, supporting the T3 Climate type, Gree Floor Standing AC has been designed to perform exceptionally in demanding conditions like Pakistan’s hot climate that seems to soar during summers.

Multi-Dimensional Air Supply

It ensures a multi-dimensional way of air supply ensuring effective heating and cooling. Furthermore, there is no cool air blown before the start of the heating mode like in other conventional air conditioners.

Power Saving Mode

It comes with a comfortable power-saving mode. Under this mode, the model will automatically adjust the cooling to drive room temperature to reach a comfortable temperature zone.

Intelligent Defrost

The intelligent defrost technology does away with the defects of the mechanical way of defrosting. It can intelligently detect frost. Not only can it achieve power-saving, but also improve the heating efficiency.

Mold-Proof Filter

The Gree T Fresh series comes with a filter that does not let molds build up further elongating the life of the unit for years to come.

Child-Lock Feature

The child-lock feature helps parents have peace of mind. When the child lock function is activated, misoperation from children will be restricted. Potential risks are hereby avoided.

Wi-Fi Enabled

It is Wi-Fi enabled so you can operate the functions of the air conditioner from anywhere. Users can also set a timer through their phones in order to experience further convenience.

Increased Heat and Cool Capacity

As compared to the conventional model, its cooling capacity has been increased even further by 5% and heating capacity by 10% further increasing its potential and putting it way ahead of its competitors.

Green Gas

Gree Floor Standing air conditioners use the refrigerant R410A. This refrigerant efficiently conveys heat; it can reduce electricity consumption compared to that of air conditioners using other refrigerants. Furthermore, it has low global warming potential and is remarkable for its low environmental impact.

Warranty

Gree Floor Standing air conditioners come with a 3-year compressor warranty and 1-year body and parts warranty which gives you peace of mind years after purchasing. The service is convenient as you can lodge a complaint online as well and track its history if need be.

Bootmline

All these outstanding features make Gree Floor Standing AC the perfect choice for every season and every setting. Gree’s air conditioners with their state-of-the-art technology and innovative features have been consumers’ choice around the world in over 190 countries.

