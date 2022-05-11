How to Treat Heatstroke: Symptoms and Preventive Measures

From Gilgit Baltistan to Sindh, the entire country is experiencing unprecedented hot temperatures this week. Last week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had also warned of a heatwave due to extremely high temperatures.

In this regard, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has also issued an advisory to raise awareness about the symptoms and precautionary measures among the public to deal with heatstroke.

According to the advisory, heatstroke is a serious heat-related illness. It happens when the body fails to control its temperature amid extreme heat. Resultantly, the temperature of the body rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body fails to cool down timely.

While the normal body temperature is 37°C, it can jump to 41°C or higher within minutes of experiencing heatstroke. Children, elderly adults, outdoor workers and athletes, and chronically ill patients are at increased risk of heatstroke. Heatstroke can lead to death or permanent disability if treatment is delayed.

Here is all you need to know about the symptoms and preventive measures to deal with heatstroke:

Symptoms

High body temperature

Headache

Reduction or absence of sweat

Dry, hot, and red skin

Loss of consciousness

Nausea or vomiting

Elevated heartbeat

Preventive measures