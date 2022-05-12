5 Pakistani Cities Named Among Top Hottest Places in the World Today

As a severe heatwave continues to grip the country, 5 Pakistani cities have been named among the 15 hottest places in the world.

At the time of writing, Jacobabad, Sibi, Multan, Khanpur, and Rohri are the hottest Pakistani cities and have recorded extreme temperatures.

According to details, Jacobabad has recorded 49.4°C and is the hottest place in the world. Sibi has recorded 48.4°C and is the 2nd hottest place worldwide.

Multan has recorded 47.2°C and is the 7th hottest place in the world. Khanpur has recorded 47.5°C and is the 8th hottest place worldwide. Rohri has recorded 46.4°C and is the 13th hottest place in the world.

Let’s take a detailed look at the 15 hottest places on earth today.