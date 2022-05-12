5 Pakistani Cities Named Among Top Hottest Places in the World Today

By Haroon Hayder | Published May 12, 2022 | 6:54 pm

As a severe heatwave continues to grip the country, 5 Pakistani cities have been named among the 15 hottest places in the world.

At the time of writing, Jacobabad, Sibi, Multan, Khanpur, and Rohri are the hottest Pakistani cities and have recorded extreme temperatures.

According to details, Jacobabad has recorded 49.4°C and is the hottest place in the world. Sibi has recorded 48.4°C and is the 2nd hottest place worldwide.

Multan has recorded 47.2°C  and is the 7th hottest place in the world. Khanpur has recorded 47.5°C and is the 8th hottest place worldwide. Rohri has recorded 46.4°C and is the 13th hottest place in the world.

Let’s take a detailed look at the 15 hottest places on earth today.

Sr. No. Place Country Temperature Rank
1. Jacobabad Pakistan 49.4°C 1st
2. Sibi Pakistan 48.4°C 2nd
3. Barmer India 48.1°C 3rd
4. Ganganagar India 47.3°C 4th
5. Bikaner India 47.2°C 5th
6. Jaisalmer India 47.2°C 6th
7. Multan Pakistan 47.2°C 7th
8. Khanpur Pakistan 47°C 8th
9. Matam Senegal 47°C 9th
10. Churu India 46.9°C 10th
11. Kota Aerodrome India 46.7°C 11th
12. Khargone India 46.4°C 12th
13. Rohri Pakistan 46.4°C 13th
14. Erinpura India 46.2°C 13th
15. Jhansi India 46.1°C 15th

 

