Here’s Your First Look at Google Pixel 7 [Official Images]

Google’s recent I/O conference took the curtains off of its latest truly wireless (TWS) buds as well as the company’s latest mid-range phone, the Pixel 6a. The event also teased Google’s upcoming flagship phone for the year, the Pixel 7 series.

The search engine giant has already shown us what the Pixel 7 will look like through official images. According to the images, Pixel 7 is keeping the “visor” camera design, but the camera strip now has a polished aluminum finish with separate cutouts for different lenses. The visor runs right into the frame on both sides which gives it a more integrated look.

Pixel 7 has two cameras at the back while Pixel 7 Pro has three, which is no different from last year. There are no details on these cameras as of yet.

Google also teased Pixel Watch, which is going to be the first smartwatch designed by Google from scratch. Just as the leaks predicted, the watch has a circular dial with curved glass on top, giving it a domed look. It will have Fitbit integration since Google owns Fitbit now.

We can expect to see all sorts of fitness tracking and health monitoring features such as heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and more. There is also a new Google Home app coming to Wear OS that will make it easier to control connected devices from your watch.

Last but not the least, Google has also revealed Pixel Tablet, which is coming next year. It will be powered by Google’s Tensor chip and a singular camera on the front and back. Google says that it’s designed to be the most helpful tablet in the world.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch are expected to become official later this year, but the Pixel Tablet will be available in 2023.