Nutshell Group Appoints Fareena Mazhar as Chief Public Engagement Officer

Nutshell Group, a leading player in Pakistan’s communication and strategic engagements domain proudly announces the appointment of Fareena Mazhar as its Chief Public Engagement Officer.

Fareena served as the Federal Secretary for the National Heritage and Culture Division and the Board of Investment, in addition to various senior roles in diverse entities such as the Federal Board of Revenue, the Ministry of Commerce, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, and the Prime Minister’s Office. Her appointment represents a pivotal moment in Nutshell’s commitment to fostering stronger connections and meaningful interactions with the public sector.

Fareena is a seasoned professional with over 37 years of experience in Civil Services. She retired from the esteemed position of Federal Secretary (BS 22) and has contributed across various roles beginning with the Inland Revenue Service in 1986. Her tenure in the Investments department saw significant achievements.

While she was heading the reform team, as the Additional Secretary, Pakistan climbed 39 positions in the World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking within two years, earning recognition as the 6th largest reformer globally. Fareena was acknowledged by the World Bank for her pivotal role in driving essential regulatory reforms – one of five outstanding women in the world in 2020. Under her guidance, milestones such as the framing of rules supporting the Special Economic Zones Act were achieved.

Commenting on Fareena’s appointment, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & Chairman, Nutshell Group, and Rabia Ahmad, Director & CEO, Nutshell Group said: “As we continue to expand our reach and strengthen our connections, Fareena’s experience, expertise, and vision will be invaluable. Her leadership will play a crucial role in shaping our public engagement strategies and further strengthening our brand reputation.”

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman (Rtd), Chief Executive Strategic Engagements, Nutshell Group, welcoming Fareena, stated: “On behalf of the entire Nutshell team, I am delighted to welcome Fareena Mazhar as our Chief Public Engagement Officer. Fareena brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise that will be instrumental in driving our public engagement initiatives. Her passion for community engagement and her innovative approach to communication make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team.”

Fareena’s appointment represents a significant step toward fostering stronger connections and reinforcing Nutshell’s commitment to transparency, accessibility, and community engagement.