IBCC Announces Date for O & A Levels Online Admission Applications

The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has announced to start the online admission submission of applications for GCE, O-levels, and A-levels from next week.

IBCC, a body that grants equivalence to foreign qualifications with corresponding Pakistani Certificates, will start the online admission application submission process on Monday, 16 May.

ALSO READ No Cricketer Makes it to Forbes’ List of Highest Paid Athletes

The decision was taken during a meeting of IBCC members held on Wednesday with Secretary IBCC, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, in the chair.

Director-General, Director MC, Director EQ, Director IT, Assistant Secretary Legal, Assistant Secretary Admin, and senior IT officials attended the meeting.

ALSO READ Young Messi Fan From Balochistan Goes Viral for His Football Skills [Video]

During the meeting, Secretary IBCC, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, sought a briefing on the progress of online equivalence and attestation of IBCC and other educational certificates through QR code.

Secretary IBCC also ordered to launch the online attestation and verification of educational certificates. In the first phase, IBCC will launch the facility for the federal board. The facility will be extended to the remaining boards at a later stage.