No Cricketer Makes it to Forbes’ List of Highest Paid Athletes

Forbes magazine has revealed the list of the highest-paid athletes in the world in 2022. Argentinian football icon, Lionel Messi, tops the list with a net worth of $130 million, followed by basketball star, Lebron James, with a net worth of $121.2 million.

Overall, the list includes three football players, four basketball players, and one each from tennis, boxing, and American football. Two football players alongside Messi include Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Brazilian star, Neymar Jr., who come in at the third and fourth spot respectively. No cricketer made it to the list this year.

Golden State Warriors star, Stephen Curry, is ranked fifth and he is followed by fellow basketball star, Kevin Durant, in the sixth spot.

Legendary tennis superstar, Roger Federer, is still among the highest-paid athletes at the age of 40. Federer comes in at the seventh spot with a net worth of $90.7 million. Boxing superstar, Canelo Alvarez, legendary NFL player, Tom Brady, and basketball player, Giannis Antetokounpo, round off the top 10.

The earnings of each player include their on-field and off-field earnings between 1 May 2021 to 1 May 2022. On-field earnings include wages, bonuses, and prize money while off-field earnings include sponsorship deals with brands, licensing income, appearances fees, royalties, and any business earnings.

Here are the highest-paid athletes in 2022:

Player Sport Country On-field earnings Off-field earnings Total earnings Lionel Messi Football Argentina $75 $55 $130 Lebron James Basketball USA $41.2 $80 $121.2 Cristiano Ronaldo Football Portugal $60 $55 $115 Neymar Football Brazil $70 $25 $95 Stephen Curry Basketball USA $45.8 $47 $92.8 Kevin Durant Basketball USA $42.1 $50 $92.1 Roger Federer Tennis Switzerland $0.7 $90 $90.7 Canelo Alvarez Boxing Mexico $85 $5 $90 Tom Brady American Football USA $31.9 $52 $83.9 Giannis Antetokounpo Basketball Greece $39.9 $41 $80.9

*Earnings in millions