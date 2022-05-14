PCB to Finally Share Details of PSL Expenses Next Week

PCB is going to share the long-delayed details of PSL expenses with the franchises next week. The delay in formulating the expenses of PSL 5 and PSL 6 occurred due to the COVID-19 situation.

Sharing the details of expenses for the latest editions of PSL with franchises, PCB revealed that franchises were given benefits despite losses due to the pandemic. According to a report, PCB handled the loss of Rs. 700 million in the fifth and sixth editions of the Pakistan Super League. Pakistan Cricket Board kept the burden off from franchise spending Rs. 1 billion on its own.

However, the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League was completed without interruptions which helped PCB in generating a massive profit. According to a report, PCB has collected a net profit of more than Rs. 2 billion from the latest edition of PSL.

The franchises too are expected to get a considerable share of the amount. According to an estimate, the financial reserves of the Pakistan Cricket Board have significantly improved since the last year from Rs. 12 billion to 15 billion.